Bulls Trivia with the Daytime Chicago staff

CHICAGO — A man is charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy in the face during a drive-by in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said Andy Wallace, 35, is charged with one felony county aggravated battery and two felony counts aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting. He was arrested Thursday in the 1600 block of W. 48th Ct. in Cicero.