The Bronzeville Winery is set to open its doors this Wednesday pushing to add a new chapter to the history of Bronzeville by creating a space filled with music, wine, food, and art. Executive Chef Whitney McMorris and co-owner Cecilia Cuff are here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.

Set to open April 20th

4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave

Facebook @bronzevillewinery

Instagram @bronzevillewinery

Twitter @BrnzevlleWinery

bronzevillewinery.com

