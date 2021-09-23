Building A Skincare Routine 101

Coming up with a skincare routine that works for you can seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. We are getting our routines in shape with Dr. Jordan Carqueville, The Medical Director of The Derm Institute of Chicago

Key Tips to skincare

1) Keep it simple

2) Look at the ingredients

3) Use what you like

Key ingredients for morning routine:

Gentle cleanser

Vitamin C serum

Moisturizer

Sunscreen

Key ingredients for evening routine:

Gentle cleanser

Retinol

Moisturizer

