Building A Skincare Routine 101

Coming up with a skincare routine that works for you can seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. We are getting our routines in shape with Dr. Jordan Carqueville, The Medical Director of The Derm Institute of Chicago
Key Tips to skincare
1) Keep it simple
2) Look at the ingredients
3) Use what you like
Key ingredients for morning routine:
Gentle cleanser
Vitamin C serum
Moisturizer
Sunscreen
Key ingredients for evening routine:
Gentle cleanser
Retinol
Moisturizer
