Gioia means joy in Italian and that’s exactly what Gioia Chicago is bringing to the city’s West Loop. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at one of their signature dishes is Chef Federico Comacchio.

1133 W. Randolph

Facebook @GioiaChicago

Instagram @GioiaChicago

gioiachicago.com

Fiori

Tempura fried Squash Blossoms, tomato pizzaiola sauce, roasted garlic and anchovy-infused oil

Ingredients

Serves 4 People

12 Squash Blossoms

8 Zucchini

2 Shallots

5 Garlic cloves

6 Anchovy filets

8 oz fresh mozzarella

2 egg whites, whipped

4 Plum Tomatoes

6 Black olives

1 teaspoon capers

1 teaspoon Oregano

1 lemon

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Vegetables Oil

Salt and white pepper

2 cups Tempura batter

Method

1) Remove the stigma from the squash blossoms and cut 4 zucchinis in pieces

2) Sear the chopped shallots and 1 garlic clove with EVOO, then add the zucchini and quickly cook them seasoning with salt and white pepper

3) Place the cooked zucchini in the blender with the mozzarella in pieces, mix, and place all in a bowl

4) When the mix is cold, add the 2 whipped egg whites and refrigerate

5) Once cool, place the mix in a pastry bag and stuff the squash blossoms

6) Blanch the tomatoes and remove the skin and the seeds

7) Chop the tomatoes and place into a bowl, adding the chopped olives, capers, 1 garlic clove, and the oregano leaves. Season with salt and white pepper, EVOO and a touch of lemon juice

8) Prepare a Tempura batter

9) Take the last 4 zucchini and slice them in a mandoline like they were spaghetti and sautee them with EVOO

10) Dredge the stuffed squash blossoms in the tempura batter and fry in vegetable oil

11) On a serving platter, place the zucchini spaghetti topped with tomato sauce, finished with 3 squash blossoms per person

12) Roast the remaining garlic with the anchovies in EVOO, mix in the blender, and drizzle over the squash blossoms just before serving.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.