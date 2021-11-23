Bringing holiday cheer to your doorstep

Choreographer Mariah Eastman started the Holiday Dance Carol during the pandemic last winter while many people were unable to gather for the holidays. The idea was to knock on people’s doors and propose a holiday dance instead of singing a carol. They’re back this year with a new and improved edition.
Albany Park: December 3rd – 5th
Lakeview: December 10th – 12th
South Loop/Chinatown: December 17th – 19th
Email- mariah@mariahdchoreography.com
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.