Bringing holiday cheer to your doorstep

Choreographer Mariah Eastman started the Holiday Dance Carol during the pandemic last winter while many people were unable to gather for the holidays. The idea was to knock on people’s doors and propose a holiday dance instead of singing a carol. They’re back this year with a new and improved edition.

Albany Park: December 3rd – 5th

Lakeview: December 10th – 12th

South Loop/Chinatown: December 17th – 19th

Email- mariah@mariahdchoreography.com

