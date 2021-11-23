Bringing holiday cheer to your doorstep

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) - Thirteen years after a decomposed body of a Jane Doe was found in Fond du Lac County, authorities have now identified the then-teenager as a woman from Illinois.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, back in 2008 three hunters reported the remains of a decomposed female body in Fond du Lac County. Over the following years, detectives tried to identify the Jane Doe.