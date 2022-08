Fitness isn’t just about the number of hours you log at the gym. While that can help reduce overall stress, breathing is just as important. Fitness expert Joey Thurman is here to walk us through some breathing techniques for stress, recovery, and more.

Instagram @JoeyThurmanFit

Facebook @JoeyThurmanFit

Twitter @JoeyThurmanFit

JoeyThurman.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.