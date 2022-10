Erika Bracey is a breast cancer survivor with an empowering story. After losing her mother to breast cancer and fiancé to kidney cancer – she is now working to uplift and educate others. She founded Different Shades Of Pink charity and The Brave Chick Movement. Erika joins us now with more.

DSOPINK.com

