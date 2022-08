B’s Sweet Bites is a Des Plaines bakery and coffee shop serving up a variety of pastries and also savory dishes. Head chef and owner Bianca Vallone is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down her signature B’s Ballin’ Lasagna.

1641 Oakton Place – Des Plaines

Facebook @bssweetbites

Instagram @bssweetbites

bssweetbites.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.