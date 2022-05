There are lot of misconceptions when it comes to birth control and periods. Today we’re breaking down some common birth control myths and talking periods 101. Here to tell us everything we need to know is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women.

900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N

312-775-1100

Facebook Northwestern Specialists for Women

nswobgyn.com

