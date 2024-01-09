Now is the perfect time to update your reading list for the year. Danielle Moore, founder of Semicolon Bookstore stopped by with recommendations for books you should read in 2024.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
Now is the perfect time to update your reading list for the year. Danielle Moore, founder of Semicolon Bookstore stopped by with recommendations for books you should read in 2024.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now