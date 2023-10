Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches is a new exhibition at the Field Museum that lets visitors get up close and personal with creatures that feed on blood, both real and imaginary. Joining us now with all the details is Senior Exhibition Developer Marie Georg.

1400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr

Facebook @fieldmuseum

Instagram @fieldmuseum

Twitter @fieldmuseum

fieldmuseum.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.