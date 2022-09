The 4th Annual Wine Rival returns tonight bringing together the nation’s sommelier community and wine aficionados for a blind tasting tournament. Creator Adam Sweders stopped by to share all the details and a sneak peek with us. Check it out.

Thursday, September 22nd

6 pm – 10 pm

Venue West: 221 N. Paulina Street

Facebook @winerival

Instagram @winerival

winerival.com

