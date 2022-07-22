Tandoor Char House blends the unique flavors of Indian and Pakistani cuisine. Inspired by his parents, Faraz Sardharia has devoted years in the kitchen perfecting his family’s collection of recipes as well as developing new ones. He joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen alongside Sous Chef Augustin Pacheco to make their award winning tikka masala tacos.

2652 N Halsted

Chicago, IL 60614

110 W Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL

Tandoorchicago.com

Facebook @tandoorcharhouse

Instagram @tandoorcharhouse

Twitter @tandoorchicago

