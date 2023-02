The Black Village Foundation is committed to uplifting Black entrepreneurs on the city’s South and West sides. Now they’ve partnered with Akira for a brand new clothing line benefitting their grant programs. Here with more is actress and co-founder Ta’rhonda Jones and Rema Sweis from Akira.

SHOPAKIRA.com

BLACKVILLAGEFOUNDATION.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.