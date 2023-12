“Black Girls Dance” empowers young women of color to pursue professional dance and this organization has an upcoming engagement you’ll want to check out. Here with more on Black Girls Dance is Founder Erin Barnett.

(312) 618-7673

blackgirlsdance.org

Mary, A Holiday Dansical

Sunday, December 17 at 6 p.m.

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts

915 E 60th St

