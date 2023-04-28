Tacos are not just for Tuesdays, especially when they come from big wig tacos. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a few of their most popular menu items is owner – Jose Estrada.

MAHI MAHI TACOS

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound mahi mahi fillets, skin removed

1/4 cup corn oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoon Kosher Salt and

1 teaspoon black pepper

8-10 small corn tortillas

1 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup diced red onion

¼ cup of diced jalapenos

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

5 lime, cut into wedges

1/4 Chipotle Mayo

Instructions: Pico De Gallo for topping

Combine the diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, cilantro, and jalapeno pepper in a mixing bowl. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the mixture and sprinkle kosher salt. Toss everything together until well combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt or lime juice if necessary. Refrigerate the pico de gallo for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.

Instructions: Mahi Tacos

Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, whisk together the kosher salt, black pepper, paprika, and oil Brush the mahi mahi fillets with the spice mixture, making sure that they are entirely coated. Grill the mahi mahi for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until it is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. Remove from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes before flaking it into bite-sized pieces. Warm the tortillas on the grill for 10-15 seconds per side. To assemble the tacos, place some of the flaked mahi mahi on each tortilla, and top it chipotle mayo with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

River North: 770 N. Lasalle St

Logan Square: 2490 N. Milwaukee Ave

Evanston: 950 Church St

Facebook @bigwigtacos

Instagram @bigwigtacos

bigwigtacos.com

