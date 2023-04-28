Tacos are not just for Tuesdays, especially when they come from big wig tacos. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a few of their most popular menu items is owner – Jose Estrada.
MAHI MAHI TACOS
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 pound mahi mahi fillets, skin removed
- 1/4 cup corn oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoon Kosher Salt and
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 8-10 small corn tortillas
- 1 cup shredded lettuce
- 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup of diced jalapenos
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 5 lime, cut into wedges
- 1/4 Chipotle Mayo
Instructions: Pico De Gallo for topping
- Combine the diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, cilantro, and jalapeno pepper in a mixing bowl.
- Squeeze fresh lime juice over the mixture and sprinkle kosher salt.
- Toss everything together until well combined.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt or lime juice if necessary.
- Refrigerate the pico de gallo for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.
Instructions: Mahi Tacos
- Preheat your grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the kosher salt, black pepper, paprika, and oil
- Brush the mahi mahi fillets with the spice mixture, making sure that they are entirely coated.
- Grill the mahi mahi for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until it is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork. Remove from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes before flaking it into bite-sized pieces.
- Warm the tortillas on the grill for 10-15 seconds per side.
- To assemble the tacos, place some of the flaked mahi mahi on each tortilla, and top it chipotle mayo with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
River North: 770 N. Lasalle St
Logan Square: 2490 N. Milwaukee Ave
Evanston: 950 Church St
Facebook @bigwigtacos
Instagram @bigwigtacos
