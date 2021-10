When you think of stretching you may associate it with exercise but it’s something we all should be incorporating into our daily lives.

Here from Phorm Fitness to break down the importance of stretching and teach us a few useful stretches are Coach Nhu Vo and dietitian Emily Walker.

2378 N. Elston Ct

Facebook Phorm Fitness

Instagram @phormfitnesschicago

phormfitnesschicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.