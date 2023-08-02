This whimsical show is a spin-off of the iconic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and features a host of colorful characters brought to life by some very talented puppeteers. Joining us to talk about the new season of “Donkey Hodie” coming to PBS on August 14th, Donkey Hodie and Purple Panda with their puppeteer pals, Haley Jenkins and Frankie Cordero.

New Season Premieres Aug 14

pbskids.org/donkeyhodie

Facebook DonkeyHodieOfficial

Instagram @donkeyhodieofficial

Twitter @DonkeyHodiePBS

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.