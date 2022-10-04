Lirica is a Latin and Liberian-inspired eatery at Navy Pier. Today we’re learning one of its signature recipes in honor of National Taco Day. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down is Executive Chef Jennifer Zambrano and Sous Chef Saul Lopez.

Navy Pier: 900 E. Grand Ave

Facebook @liricarestaurant

Instagram @liricarestaurant

liricarestaurant.com

BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

PREPARE THE SLOW COOKER OR DUTCH OVEN

2- 3 large banana leaves at least 2 feet long in length.

Line bottom of slow cooker with Banana leaves or 2 large pieces of Agave leaves cut into 8 inch pieces.



RED CHILE ADOBO MARINADE

Dried Ancho Peppers, stems and seeds removed, tear lengthwise

Dried guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed, tear lengthwise

6 garlic cloves peeled

1 can of chipotle in adobo

½ cinnamon stick

½ tsp. Mexican Oregano

½ tsp. Ground black pepper

3 TB apple Cider vinegar

3/4teaspoon sugar

1teaspoon salt

Combine all ingredients with 2-3 cups of broth until smooth. Pass puree through a medium mesh strainer.



BEEF PREPARATION

5 pounds of beef chuck, or boneless short Ribs.

1 TB sea salt

2 TB of beef tallow or Pork Lard

Heavy Skillet-preheated on high

Pat beef dry with a clean kitchen towel. Season with sea salt and let sit for an hour.

Add 2 TB beef tallow to skillet and brown meat on all sides until it forms a crust. Remove from skillet and place in

Banana leaf-lined crockpot. Pour 2 cups of red adobo over beef. Fold over banana leaves and cover

Completely. Cook on low for 6 hours. Remove Barbacoa and lightly shred.

SERVE

Serve with warm tortillas, diced white onion, Lime wedges, Cilantro and your favorite Salsa.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.