Beauty products to help you ‘fake it til you make it’

Avon Elastine SALON de Color

PRICE: $9.99

SHOP: @Avon

Nourishing shades that care for your hair.

Superior results, no appointment necessary. This salon-quality hair color kit provides 100% gray coverage and rich, long-lasting color and in a nourishing cream formula with pro-keratin, collagen and ceramides for your most luxurious locks and healthy-looking hair that’s silky to the touch. Plus, we never use ammonia, parabens, mineral oil or benzophenone. It’s gentle on hair and non-irritating. Comes in a variety of shade ranges including rich browns, ravishing reds, radiant blacks and beautiful blondes so you can find your perfect color.

Swair Showerless Shampoo

PRICE: $36 8oz. $14 for 2oz.

SHOP: @SwairHair and Amazon

Showerless Shampoo™ is a game-changing dry shampoo alternative that cleans your hair without suds, rinsing, or residue.

How it works: When you spray Showerless Shampoo™, our formula interacts with your hair so that the dirt and sweat can be towel-dried away leaving you with hair that is actually clean. Towel dry to remove the dirt/sweat/daily grime, and air dry or blow dry excess moisture.

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

PRICE: $49.99

SHOP: @CVS

RapidLash eyelash and eyebrow enhancing serum helps improve the appearance of your own natural lashes and brows. No need to fake it anymore! Fabulous, healthy-looking lashes and beautifully brilliant brows are just a few, easy brush strokes away!

RapidLash is an innovative serum formulated with an exclusive Hexatein 1 complex, that helps improve the appearance of eyelashes and brows with a simple once a day application. In as little as 4 weeks (1), lashes will appear more beautiful and brows will be beaming with newfound shine and sheen.

TIZO3 Primer Sunscreen

PRICE: $41.99

SHOP: @theboxbydrava.com

This lightly tinted mineral sunscreen provides SPF 40 broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection for the body and face. 20% Zinc Oxide mineral sunscreen reflects and refracts UVB and UVA rays away from the skin. Exceptionally gentle, even for sensitive skin. Calms and soothes as it protects. Transparent tint blends beautifully on dark or light skin tones. Moisturizing formula leaves a soft, dewy finish ideal for normal to dry skin. Antioxidant Vitamins C & E help defend against free radical damage. Contains NO chemical sunscreen filters, dyes, fragrances, gluten, or preservatives.

Reef-friendly. Also available non-tinted.

Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Moisturizer

PRICE: $8.49

SHOP: @Target

New and improved formula gradually creates flawless, natural-looking color and visibly firmer skin.



TA3 Lacey Body Sculpting Swimsuit

PRICE: $178

SHOP: @ta3swim.com

The lacey suit has unparalleled sculpting abilities. Game changing fabric & construction dramatically yet comfortably smooths & supports.

Fabric is ultra matte so it works as a swimsuit or bodysuit.

Instagram: @mwmakeup

sharetheglam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.