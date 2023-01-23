If your Dry January is going well, it just got a little bit better with Beatnik’s new spirit-free menu. Jesse Filkins, Beverage Director for Bonhomme Hospitalisty joins us now to show us some recipes.
Pretty in Pink
Ingredients:
3 oz Sparkling Bitter
3/4 oz Charred Grapefruit & Pink Peppercorn Syrup
1/4 oz Lemon Juice
2 drops Saline
2 oz Soda Water
Method:
Build in Wine Glass over ice, garnish with Half Grapefruit Moon and a smoldered rosemary
The Layover
Ingredients:
2 oz Lyers Amaretti
3/4 oz Chocolate Horchata Chai Syrup
3/4 oz Lemon
Top Passion Fruit Espuma
Method:
Build in tin and shake, double strain into coupe and top with espuma
1604 W. Chicago Avenue
