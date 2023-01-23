If your Dry January is going well, it just got a little bit better with Beatnik’s new spirit-free menu. Jesse Filkins, Beverage Director for Bonhomme Hospitalisty joins us now to show us some recipes.

Pretty in Pink

Ingredients:

3 oz Sparkling Bitter

3/4 oz Charred Grapefruit & Pink Peppercorn Syrup

1/4 oz Lemon Juice

2 drops Saline

2 oz Soda Water

Method:

Build in Wine Glass over ice, garnish with Half Grapefruit Moon and a smoldered rosemary

The Layover

Ingredients:

2 oz Lyers Amaretti

3/4 oz Chocolate Horchata Chai Syrup

3/4 oz Lemon

Top Passion Fruit Espuma

Method:

Build in tin and shake, double strain into coupe and top with espuma

1604 W. Chicago Avenue

beatnikchicago.com

