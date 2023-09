Sponsored by Metra

Chicago traffic is the most congested in the nation…adding about 155 hours of delay each year. And all that extra time is costing Chicago drivers nearly $300 more in gas last year. Helping you save time and money, Metra trains might be the right choice for you. CEO James Derwinski shares how accessible it is for Chicagoans. Check it out.

metra.com

312-322-6777

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.