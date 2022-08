Tonight the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago will host the Battle Of The Bartenders, a fun night of cocktails, art and live entertainment. Here to preview the event and show off the signature cocktail is internationally renowned photographer Nigel Barker.

21c Museum Hotel Chicago:

55 E. Ontario St

Instagram @21chotelchicago

21cChicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.