The first suburban location of the West Loop hotspot, Bar Siena, is set to open this month at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, with a menu that pays homage to various regions of Italy. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview is Executive Chef Fabio Viviani.

4999 Old Orchard Road

Suite A2 at Old Orchard Mall

Facebook @barsiena

Instagram @barsiena

barsiena.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.