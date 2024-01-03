January is National Tea Month and what better pairing than tea and a cocktail. Pendry Chicago is celebrating with a boozy tea service.
Food and beverage manager, James Couty joined us with all the details.
Boozy Tea Service every Sunday from 11 am – 3 pm
81 E. Wacker Pl
Sunday Morning Sour
.75 oz lemon
.75 oz honey syrup
.75 oz coconut milk
.75 oz Crema Earl Grey infused bourbon
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a rocks glass and serve.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.