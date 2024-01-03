January is National Tea Month and what better pairing than tea and a cocktail. Pendry Chicago is celebrating with a boozy tea service.

Food and beverage manager, James Couty joined us with all the details.

Boozy Tea Service every Sunday from 11 am – 3 pm

81 E. Wacker Pl

pendry.com/chicago

Sunday Morning Sour

.75 oz lemon

.75 oz honey syrup

.75 oz coconut milk

.75 oz Crema Earl Grey infused bourbon

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a rocks glass and serve.

