Banging Gavel Brews is Tinley Park’s newest brewpub housed in the Historic Vogt house. With a full bar, restaurant, music and history it has something for everyone. Joining us now with more is Co-Owner Beckie O’Connor.

17400 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park

Facebook @bangingavel

Instagram @bangingavel

Twitter @bangingavel

bangingavel.com

POMEGRANATE FRENCH 75

(Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

2 OZ GIN

2 LEMON WEDGES SQUEEZED AND DROPPED INTO SHAKER

½ OZ POMEGRANATE JUICE

½ OZ PAMA LIQUEUR

PROSECCO

GARNISH: DEHYDRATED LEMON WHEEL AND POMEGRANATE SEEDS

METHOD:

1. SERVED IN COUPE GLASS

2. ICE-FILLED COCKTAIL SHAKER: GIN, LEMON WEDGES, AND POMEGRANATE SYRUP

3. WHIP SHAKE FOR 20 SECONDS

4. STRAIN INTO CHAMPAGNE GLASS

5. TOP WITH PROSECCO

6. GARNISH: A LEMON TWIST AND POMEGRANATE SEEDS

WHITE CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO MARTINI

(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

1 ½ OZ VANILLA VODKA

1 OZ WHITE CHOCOLATE LIQUEUR

½ OZ HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM

1 OZ COLD BREW CONCENTRATE

GARNISH: GROUND NUTMEG

METHOD:

1. SERVED IN MARTINI GLASS

2. ICE-FILLED COCKTAIL SHAKER: VANILLA VODKA, WHITE CHOCOLATE LIQUEUR, HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM, COLD BREW CONCENTRATE

3. WHIP SHAKE FOR 20 SECONDS

4. STRAIN INTO COUPE GLASS

5. GARNISH WITH GROUND NUTMEG

