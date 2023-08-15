Sweet Mandy B’s is known for its custom-designed cakes, signature supcakes and a host of other sweet treats. Some special items will soon be on the menu for a good cause and owner Julie Wang joined Daytime Chicago Studio 41 kitchen with more on it and how to make edible cookie dough.

Sweet Mandy B’s- Just Dough It Cookie Dough Recipe (small batch)

Ingredients / Method for Chocolate Chip Cookies:

Use your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough recipe to bake two 3” cookies.

Ingredients for Edible Cookie Dough:

2 c Unsalted Butter 1 c Dark Brown Sugar 1⁄3 c White Sugar 1 tbsp Vanilla 2 tsp Salt 2 c All-Purpose Flour 2 c Semisweet Chocolate Chips

Method for Edible Cookie Dough Recipe:

1. Preheat the oven. Turn the oven on to 325°F.

2. Spread flour on the baking sheet. Make sure you spread it in an even layer.

3. Cook. Heat for about 5 minutes or so, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the

flour reads 160 degrees. Cool completely before using.

4. Separately, bring butter to room temperature.

5. Cream butter and sugars until fluffy.

6. Add vanilla and salt

7. Lastly add flour and chocolate chips.

8. Use an ice cream scooper to scoop a ball of dough and place on top of your favorite

chocolate chip cookie and place another cookie on top to create a sandwich. Refrigerate remaining dough up to 4 days.

