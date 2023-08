Getting back-to-school ready is not just for the kids anymore. Whether it’s adding a glow to the cheeks, moisturizing the skin or shopping for band-name fashions, we’ve got something for everyone. On Daytime Chicago with her back-to-school must-haves for you and your family is beauty and lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar.

Instagram: @millyalmodovar

Twitter: @MillyAlmodovar

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.