A ‘Back to School Bash’ with supplies, backpacks, food, music, haircuts, manicures and so much more is coming up this Saturday at insight hospital. Here with more on this event and how you can support it – black village co-founder Ta’Rhonda Jones and Fourth Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson.
Saturday, August 19
10:30am – 2pm
Insight Hospital, 2525 S Prairie Ave
4th Ward Office: (312) 744-2690
Instagram: @tarhondajay @lamontjrobinson @blackvillagefoundation
Facebook: Ta’Rhonda Jones / Black Village Foundation
