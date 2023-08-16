A ‘Back to School Bash’ with supplies, backpacks, food, music, haircuts, manicures and so much more is coming up this Saturday at insight hospital. Here with more on this event and how you can support it – black village co-founder Ta’Rhonda Jones and Fourth Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson.

Saturday, August 19

10:30am – 2pm

Insight Hospital, 2525 S Prairie Ave

4th Ward Office: (312) 744-2690

Instagram: @tarhondajay @lamontjrobinson @blackvillagefoundation

Facebook: Ta’Rhonda Jones / Black Village Foundation

