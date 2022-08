Kids Above All is hosting their annual Back to School Backpack Drive collecting backpacks and school supplies for kids in need. Joining us now with all the details is President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Kotowski.

Now – August 26th

8765 W. Higgins Rd., Ste. 450

Call 773-867-7361 to schedule a drop-off

Instagram @KAAIllinois

Twitter @KAAIllinois

kidsaboveall.org

