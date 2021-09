B2SI is Launching its “We Appreciate Teachers” contest to celebrate and support Illinois educators, particularly during COVID-19. The contest is open to any teacher currently employed by a school in Illinois.

Anyone can submit an application on behalf of a teacher, including the teacher himself/herself. The contest application form can be filled out at B2SI.org. Applications must be completed no later than next Friday, September 24th

www.b2si.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.