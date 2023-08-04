He’s an award-winning violinist, singer-songwriter and record producer. He’s performed for thousands of audiences all over the world and he’ll perform for many more on his ‘One In A Million’ tour going on right now. Here with more on his career and his upcoming stop here in Chicago later this month, Demola.

Friday, August 25

8PM (Showtime)

The Promontory

5311 S Lake Park Ave W

For Tix: demolatheviolinist.com

Facebook Demolaviolinist

Instagram Demolaviolinist

Twitter Demolaviolinist

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.