Award-winning Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Erica Campbell recently released her 3rd studio album, ‘I LOVE YOU’ featuring appearances from PJ Morton, Stevie Wonder, and many more. Erica joins us now with details on her upcoming album release concert.

Follow @IMERICACAMPBELL on social media

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.