He once worked as Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef and he’s been cooking up delicious dishes for more than thirty years. He just released his first cookbook “Southern Cooking, Global Flavors” and here in our Studio 41 kitchen to talk more about it and to cook up his fried chicken recipe, chef and author Kenny Gilbert.

For the Brine

6 (5-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup water

1 cup buttermilk

Juice of 2 lemons (1⁄4 cup)

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons liquid smoke

2 tablespoons Chef Kenny’s Fried Chicken Seasoning, or other poultry seasoning

2 tablespoons Chef Kenny’s Raging Cajun Spice, or other Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon kosher salt

For the Flavor Bomb Sauce (Makes 4 cups)

1 cup vegetable shortening

1 cup honey

1 cup water

1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1⁄2 cup jarred roasted red peppers with juice

1⁄4 cup Creole mustard

3 fresh habanero peppers

5 cloves garlic, peeled

2 navel oranges, cut into quarters

1 small Spanish onion, sliced (1⁄2 cup)

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon Chef Kenny’s Raging Cajun Spice, or other Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon Chef Kenny’s Fried Chicken Seasoning, or other poultry seasoning

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1⁄4 teaspoon xanthan gum

For the Biscuits

4 cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup buttermilk

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) salted butter, melted

1⁄4 cup vegetable shortening

1⁄4 cup dried chives

8 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, grated (1 cup)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons black truffle oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Chef Kenny’s Fried Chicken Seasoning, or other poultry seasoning

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon xanthan gum

For the Dredge and Fry

4 cups canola or corn oil

1 pound lard

1 cup self-rising flour

1⁄2 cup cornstarch

1⁄2 cup rice flour

1⁄4 cup Chef Kenny’s Fried Chicken Seasoning, or other poultry seasoning

2 large eggs

Brine the Chicken

Place the chicken thighs into a 1-gallon resealable plastic bag. In a medium bowl, whisk the water, buttermilk, lemon juice, soy sauce, liquid smoke, chicken and Cajun seasonings, and salt. Pour the brine into the plastic bag with the chicken thighs and toss with your hands to thoroughly coat the chicken. Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator. Brine for a minimum of 15 minutes and up to 24 hours.

Make the Flavor Bomb Sauce

In a medium saucepan, combine the shortening, honey, water, vinegar, roasted red peppers, mustard, habaneros, garlic, oranges, onion, salt, Cajun and chicken seasonings, crushed red pepper, black pepper, and xanthan gum. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Check a habanero pepper and an orange wedge for doneness. If they can be pierced easily with a knife, they are soft enough. Puree the mixture with a handheld stick blender until smooth. Set aside at room temperature. (This sauce can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 months. Leftovers are a great sweet and spicy condiment that can be used for chicken wings, pork chops, ribs, fried cauliflower, and much more.)

Make the Biscuits

In a large bowl, mix the flour, buttermilk, sugar, melted butter, shortening, dried chives, Gouda, eggs, truffle oil, apple cider vinegar, chicken seasoning, salt, and xanthan gum by hand, just until the dough starts to come together. Alternatively, you can mix the ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook. Mix on low speed for 2 minutes, just until the dough starts to come together. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Using an ice cream scoop, portion out 6 large biscuits. Lightly dust each biscuit with flour and lightly press them down with a spatula or small bowl to a 1⁄2-inch thickness. Transfer the sheet pan to the refrigerator and chill the biscuits for at least 15 minutes, or until firm to the touch. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Bake for 15 minutes on the middle rack of the oven. Rotate the sheet pan and bake

for another 8 minutes, until the biscuit tops are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool to room temperature. Reduce the oven temperature to 170°F.

Make the Dredge and Fry the Chicken

Heat a 14- or 16-inch cast-iron skillet or frying pan on medium-low. Put the oil and lard in the skillet and heat for 20 minutes. Mix the self-rising flour, cornstarch, rice flour, and chicken seasoning in a large bowl. Remove the bag of brined chicken from the fridge. Whisk the eggs in a small bowl. Add the eggs to the bag, seal, and thoroughly coat the chicken with the egg by massaging the bag. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, dredge each piece in the flour mixture, then set on a plate. Let the chicken rest for 3 to 5 minutes; reserve the flour mixture. Check the temperature of the oil in the skillet with an instant-read thermometer.

Once it reaches 325° to 350°F, dredge the chicken again in the flour mixture.

(Note: The first dredging of the chicken creates the first layer of batter on the chicken, while the second dredge adds the crunch factor.) Gently set half the chicken pieces in the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes. Turn each piece with a long-handled strainer or spider and fry for another 5 to 7 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Transfer the chicken to a plate lined with paper towels. Check the temperature

of the chicken. If the chicken is under 165°F, return it to the skillet and continue to cook, flipping the chicken often to ensure even cooking. Move the cooked batch

to a sheet pan and place in the warm oven. Continue until all the chicken is fried. Remove the chicken from the oven to briefly toast the biscuits. Increase the oven temperature to 400°F.

The Build

Halve the biscuits and place on a parchment paper–lined sheet pan. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes. Place the fried chicken in a large bowl and gently toss with 3 cups of the Flavor Bomb Sauce until well coated. Top the bottom half of each biscuit with a piece of fried chicken, followed by the biscuit lid. Plate the remaining servings and serve any remaining sauce alongside.

