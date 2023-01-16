Hotel Zachary is a distinctive boutique hotel located just across from Wrigley Field. Today We’re getting a taste of the award winning cocktail being added to it’s menu.
3630 N. Clark Street
Mango Tepachuco by Josue Mancero
- 2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila
- ¾ oz Orange and Mango Shrub
- ¾ oz fresh squeezed lime juice
- ¾ oz Ancho Reyes Verde Liquor
- ½ oz Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine
- Tajin
- 10 oz Collins Glass
Directions: Add tequila, orange and mango shrub, fresh squeezed lime juice and Ancho Reyes Verde liquor in a cocktail shaker. Shake ingredients. Rim 10 oz Collins glass with Tajin, add cocktail shaker ingredients to glass. Top it off with Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine. Enjoy!
Dear Alma cocktail
- 2oz Jim Beam Black
- 1oz strawberry syrup
- 1/4 oz amaro
- 1/2 oz Sherry
- 3/4 oz lemon
Directions: Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake really hard, strain cold liquid into a rocks glass and add ice, express an orange peel and enjoy!
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.