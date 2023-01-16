Hotel Zachary is a distinctive boutique hotel located just across from Wrigley Field. Today We’re getting a taste of the award winning cocktail being added to it’s menu.

3630 N. Clark Street

@HotelZachary

hotelzachary.com

Mango Tepachuco by Josue Mancero

  • 2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila
  • ¾ oz Orange and Mango Shrub
  • ¾ oz fresh squeezed lime juice
  • ¾ oz Ancho Reyes Verde Liquor
  • ½ oz Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine
  • Tajin
  • 10 oz Collins Glass

Directions: Add tequila, orange and mango shrub, fresh squeezed lime juice and Ancho Reyes Verde liquor in a cocktail shaker. Shake ingredients. Rim 10 oz Collins glass with Tajin, add cocktail shaker ingredients to glass. Top it off with Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine. Enjoy!

Dear Alma cocktail

  • 2oz Jim Beam Black 
  • 1oz strawberry syrup 
  • 1/4 oz amaro 
  • 1/2 oz Sherry 
  • 3/4 oz lemon

Directions: Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake really hard, strain cold liquid into a rocks glass and add ice, express an orange peel and enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.