Hotel Zachary is a distinctive boutique hotel located just across from Wrigley Field. Today We’re getting a taste of the award winning cocktail being added to it’s menu.

3630 N. Clark Street

@HotelZachary

@HotelZachary

hotelzachary.com

Mango Tepachuco by Josue Mancero

2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

¾ oz Orange and Mango Shrub

¾ oz fresh squeezed lime juice

¾ oz Ancho Reyes Verde Liquor

½ oz Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine

Tajin

10 oz Collins Glass

Directions: Add tequila, orange and mango shrub, fresh squeezed lime juice and Ancho Reyes Verde liquor in a cocktail shaker. Shake ingredients. Rim 10 oz Collins glass with Tajin, add cocktail shaker ingredients to glass. Top it off with Hibiscus ‘Tepache’ Grenadine. Enjoy!

Dear Alma cocktail

2oz Jim Beam Black

1oz strawberry syrup

1/4 oz amaro

1/2 oz Sherry

3/4 oz lemon

Directions: Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake really hard, strain cold liquid into a rocks glass and add ice, express an orange peel and enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.