Cozying up to an outdoor fire pit while enjoying seasonal cocktails and taking in beautiful views of millennium park is a great way to spend a nice fall day. You can enjoy it all at the autumn pop-up bar at Cindy’s rooftop beginning October 13th. Joining us now with a preview is bartender Chris Kyles.

Autumn Pop-Up Bar

October 13th – November 26th

12 S. Michigan Ave

Facebook @cindysrooftop

Instagram @cindysrooftop

Twitter @cindysrooftop

cindysrooftop.com

Spiced Pumpkin Hot Toddy

2oz rye whiskey

.5oz Spiced Pumpkin syrup

.5 lemon

Top with hot water

Garnish with lemon slice and cloves

In a mug or in a mixing glass, add ingredients, stir and then top with the hot water and garnish

