Cozying up to an outdoor fire pit while enjoying seasonal cocktails and taking in beautiful views of millennium park is a great way to spend a nice fall day. You can enjoy it all at the autumn pop-up bar at Cindy’s rooftop beginning October 13th. Joining us now with a preview is bartender Chris Kyles.
Autumn Pop-Up Bar
October 13th – November 26th
12 S. Michigan Ave
Spiced Pumpkin Hot Toddy
2oz rye whiskey
.5oz Spiced Pumpkin syrup
.5 lemon
Top with hot water
Garnish with lemon slice and cloves
In a mug or in a mixing glass, add ingredients, stir and then top with the hot water and garnish
