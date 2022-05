It’s our Cinco de Mayo special and what better way to kick off the celebration than with some authentic Mexican cuisine. Prime Tacos is home to a variety of Mexican dishes including its famous Hot Cheeto burger and burrito. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is owner Anthony Solis and chef Alex Salazar.

Facebook Prime Tacos

Instagram @prime_tacoz

primetacoschicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.