Sunda New Asian recently relaunched its popular brunch service including Korean fried chicken, ube waffles, and a Sumo Mary. Joining us now with a preview is CEO and Founder Billy Dec.

110 W. Illinois

Facebook @SundaChicago

Instagram @sundanewasian

Twitter @Sunda

sundanewasian.com

