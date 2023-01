Singer-songwriter Brian Courtney Wilson blends soulful sounds and gospel messages to connect to his audience. This sound has landed him a Stellar Award, NAACP Image Award, three Grammy Award nominations and much more. He performs tomorrow at the City Winery and he joins us to share his journey and latest work.

briancourtneywilson.com

transitionstour.com

