A beloved and best-selling classic comes to the big screen with Lionsgate’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ – a timeless coming-of-age story that has spoken to generations. Joining us now with more is Chicago native and actor Katherine Mallen Kupferer who plays Gretchen.

ITSMEMARGARET.movie

