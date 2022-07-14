An Aperol Spritz is the perfect drink for any summer cookout. Wine and spirits expert Christine Deussen is here to share three versions of the classic and beloved cocktail.

Recipe for Aperol Spritz

• 3 parts Prosecco (Gemma di Luna recommended)

• 2 parts Aperol

• 1 part club soda

• Pour over cracked ice, stir, and enjoy!

Recipe for Aperol Spritz Plus!

• 3 parts Prosecco (Gemma di Luna recommended)

• 2 parts Aperol

• 1 part vodka (Drake’s Organic recommended)

• Splash of club soda

• Pour over cracked ice, stir, and enjoy!

Recipe for Aperol Spritz Plus Plus!

• 1.5oz Aperol

• 1.5oz Colorful Sweet Potato Shochu

• Splash of club soda or Prosecco (Gemma di Luna recommended for the latter)

• Pour over cracked ice, stir, and enjoy!

