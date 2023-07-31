The annual street fest ‘Dancing In The Streets’ is back this year with live music, dancing, food and a large selection of craft beers to highlight West Town’s growing brewer community. Here with more on why you and your family should check out this weekend’s festivities – On Tour Brewing Company Founder and Brewer, Mark Legenza.

Hubbard Street between Paulina and Wood

August 4 5-10PM

August 5 & 6 12-10PM

A $10 donation is requested at the gate

westtownchamber.org/dancing-in-the-streets

Instagram @dancinginthestreetschi

Facebook DancingInTheStreetsChi

