Ballet Chicago has two engagements this year for its iconic performances of “The Nutcracker.” here with more on this year’s production – Ballet Chicago Co-founder and Artistic Director, Dan Duell.
Athenaeum Center
December 8 – December 10
Harris Theater
December 15 – December 17
For Tickets: balletchicago.org/nutcracker
(312) 251-8838
Instagram @balletchicago
Facebook BalletChicago
Tickets are still available for Ballet Chicago’s annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker.” now here’s Ballet Chicago with a performance from ‘The Nutcracker’s’ “Snow Pas de Deux.”
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.