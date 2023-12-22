Anelya is one of Chicago’s most exciting new restaurants specializing in Ukrainian cuisines and traditions.

Owner, chef Johnny Clark joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen to prepare a Christmas kutia, one of the many authentic and modern dishes featured on the menu.

3472 N. Elston Avenue

anelyarestaurant.com

Christmas Uzvar from Chef Johnny Clark & Anelya

Ingredients:

50 grams dried apples

100 grams white raisins

50 grams dried apricots

5-6 smoked pears halves

1 each cinnamon stick (optional)

3 each whole cloves (optional)

1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts

1 Tablespoon honey (or more by taste)

6-7 cups filtered water

Pinch of salt

Directions:

In a bowl, add dried fruits and pour water to cover. Soak for 1 hour. Drain and rinse under running water in a colander. In a large pot, add drained fruit, hazelnuts, water, cinnamon stick and cloves. Bring it to boil, cove and simmer on very low heat for 30 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it rest covered for another 30 minutes. Strain out the solids through a fine sieve. Add the pinch of salt and honey to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

Christmas Kutia by Chef Johnny Clark and Anelya

Ingredients

2 cups wheat berries 8 cups water

5 cups milk

1 cup poppy seeds

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup dry currants or raisins

1/3 cup chopped toasted almonds

1 tsp almond extract

Directions

Wash wheat berries in a fine sieve under cold running water, then in a large pot soak wheat berries over night in the 8 cups of water On the next day drain and rinse the wheat berries In a large heavy bottom pot add milk and wheatberries, bring to a boil, reduce to simmer for 4 to 5 hours. Stirring often.. When the wheatberries have cracked open and the liquid has become porridge like turn off the heat Grind poppy seeds in a coffee grinder then add to the porridge Add the remaining ingredients and stir into the porridge Transfer mixture to a ceramic or glass baking dish, so that the mixture is about 2-3 inches deep Bake the mixture at 325o for about 30 minutes

Cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest for another 15-20 minutes, serve warm, enjoy anytime or the next morning for breakfast.

