Anelya is one of Chicago’s most exciting new restaurants specializing in Ukrainian cuisines and traditions.
Owner, chef Johnny Clark joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen to prepare a Christmas kutia, one of the many authentic and modern dishes featured on the menu.
3472 N. Elston Avenue
Christmas Uzvar from Chef Johnny Clark & Anelya
Ingredients:
- 50 grams dried apples
- 100 grams white raisins
- 50 grams dried apricots
- 5-6 smoked pears halves
- 1 each cinnamon stick (optional)
- 3 each whole cloves (optional)
- 1/2 cup toasted hazelnuts
- 1 Tablespoon honey (or more by taste)
- 6-7 cups filtered water
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- In a bowl, add dried fruits and pour water to cover. Soak for 1 hour. Drain and rinse under running water in a colander.
- In a large pot, add drained fruit, hazelnuts, water, cinnamon stick and cloves. Bring it to boil, cove and simmer on very low heat for 30 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and let it rest covered for another 30 minutes. Strain out the solids through a fine sieve.
- Add the pinch of salt and honey to taste. Serve warm or chilled.
Christmas Kutia by Chef Johnny Clark and Anelya
Ingredients
- 2 cups wheat berries 8 cups water
- 5 cups milk
- 1 cup poppy seeds
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup condensed milk
- 1/2 cup dry currants or raisins
- 1/3 cup chopped toasted almonds
- 1 tsp almond extract
Directions
- Wash wheat berries in a fine sieve under cold running water, then in a large pot soak wheat berries over night in the 8 cups of water
- On the next day drain and rinse the wheat berries
- In a large heavy bottom pot add milk and wheatberries, bring to a boil, reduce to simmer for 4 to 5 hours. Stirring often..
- When the wheatberries have cracked open and the liquid has become porridge like turn off the heat
- Grind poppy seeds in a coffee grinder then add to the porridge
- Add the remaining ingredients and stir into the porridge
- Transfer mixture to a ceramic or glass baking dish, so that the mixture is about 2-3 inches deep
- Bake the mixture at 325o for about 30 minutes
Cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest for another 15-20 minutes, serve warm, enjoy anytime or the next morning for breakfast.
