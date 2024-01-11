Local mixologist Carolina Gonzalez uses traditional flavors and recreates them to transform and showcase her Mexican roots in beautifully presented cocktails.

Carolina stopped by to show how her very own syrup line enhances drink flavors.

Dulce de Pina Cocktail–

1.5oz Reposado Tequila

1.5oz Dulce de pina Syrup

1oz Lemon juice

Method- Add all ingredients in a shaker, strain in a large ice rock

Garnish- Dehydrated lemon and mint

Lemon Ginger Tea–

1.5oz Dulce de pina syrup

1oz lemon juice

Lemon ginger chamomile tea

hot water

*Optional- 1oz Tequila

Method- Add all ingredients in the tea kettle or cup

stir, garnish with ginger zest.

