Local mixologist Carolina Gonzalez uses traditional flavors and recreates them to transform and showcase her Mexican roots in beautifully presented cocktails.
Carolina stopped by to show how her very own syrup line enhances drink flavors.
Dulce de Pina Cocktail–
1.5oz Reposado Tequila
1.5oz Dulce de pina Syrup
1oz Lemon juice
Method- Add all ingredients in a shaker, strain in a large ice rock
Garnish- Dehydrated lemon and mint
Lemon Ginger Tea–
1.5oz Dulce de pina syrup
1oz lemon juice
Lemon ginger chamomile tea
hot water
*Optional- 1oz Tequila
Method- Add all ingredients in the tea kettle or cup
stir, garnish with ginger zest.
