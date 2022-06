If you’re looking for something to do with dad this weekend what about cooking a delicious Italian-inspired dish with him? Iron Chef America Judge Mario Rizzotti is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down and he brought along his children Gianluca and Matteo.

MARIORIZZOTTI.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.