Bambola is a new West Loop restaurant taking you on a culinary journey along the Silk Road. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at what’s on the menu is Chef De Cuisine Alisha Elenz.

1402 W. Randolph Street

Instagram @bambolachicago

bambolachicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.