It’s been unseasonally mild, apparently the second warmest Christmas of the past 153 years. So, if you’re looking for an outdoor activity, check out Goebbert’s Farms. They have one of the largest holiday light show destinations in America called Larsen’s drive-up light show. Sarah got to check it out – and spoke with Brian Larson about his incredible creation.

Goebbert’s Farm

42W813 Reinking Rd, Pingree Grove

Now – Jan. 6th, 2024

Goebberts.com/tickets

