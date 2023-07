Each year, tens of thousands of music lovers flock to the Chicago area for the Pitchfork Music Festival. Since 2006, the festival has showcased the best up and coming music from all over the world. This year is no different and here to tell us all about it, Pitchfork Executive Production Director Seth Dodson.

pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Instagram @pitchforkfest

Twitter @pitchforkfest

Union Park

1501 W Randolph St

Friday, July 21- Sunday, July 23

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.