Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery is a hidden gem of the South Side open for tastings and events every day.

President and founder, Greg Fischer stopped by to teach us all about mead and why it’s the most sustainable wine on Earth.

9030 S. Hermitage Ave

wildblossommeadery.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.